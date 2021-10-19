Arunachal Pradesh : Indian Army Initiates Tibetology Course For Officials Deployed Along LAC

NET Web Desk

The Indian Army has initiated a course in Tibetology for its officials posted along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to facilitate better understanding of Tibetan language, its history and culture.

Undertaken in collaboration with Central Institute of Himalayan Cultural Studies in Arunachal Pradesh, the course aims to imbibe the significance of Tibetology and preparing these officials on information warfare.

It is pertinent to note that the Army’s Training Command (ARTRAC) has tied-up with seven such institutes across the country.

Among these, two belong to the Northeast India – one being in Arunachal Pradesh as mentioned and the other one is Namgyal Institute of Tibetology in Sikkim.

Divided into two phases, the first batch with 15 officials was held from March to May in 2021.

However, the second course is scheduled to begin next month. Currently, two courses a year are planned with about 15-20 participants.

According to reports, around 150 officers were trained so far, who will now act as trainers to initiate the course in their respective battalion.

However, the Lamas of Bomdila monastery were also roped in for this 42 days course which includes Tibetan history, geopolitics and present political dynamics.