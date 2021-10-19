Assam Records Zero COVID-19 Deaths For First Time Since Pandemic Hit

NET Web Desk

On Tuesday, October 19, the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the state has recorded zero COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM mentioned that a total of 353 cases have been reported. While, the overall positivity percentage of tests conducted stands at 0.89%.

Besides, the recovery rate stands at 98.43%.

Summary of 19/10/2021 Today’s Total 353 Overall Positivity Percentage (353 cases out of 39,654 test done = 0.89%) Kamrup(M) 152 Death 0 Recovery Rate 98.43% — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 19, 2021

The state government has undertaken a multi-pronged strategy to fight COVID-19, and prevent its escalation across urban and rural regions.

It has also set-up a “war room” in each panchayat to make villages Coronavirus-free. As part of the move, the state’s panchayat and rural development department has launched a drive called ‘Jan Andolan’ to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the villages and facilitating for all Panchayats.

However, the state government has identified the causes for the spread of the virus and took preventive measures to curb and eliminate the possibility of COVID-19 transmission.