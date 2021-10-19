Assam : Security Forces Recover Contraband Substances Worth Rs 8.94 Lakhs

NET Web Desk

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) have recovered contraband substances worth Rs 8.94 lakhs during October 1-13.

Such items have been retrieved during regular search at various trains and stations conducted within the first half of October.

“RPF personnel of NF Railway recovered 89.45 kgs ganja worth about Rs 8.94 lakh during this month from October 1 to 13,” the NF Railway said in a statement.

In another incident, the security forces have recovered around 55.45 kgs of ganja worth Rs 5.54 lakh at several stations and trains across Northeast during October 1-9.

However, on September, contraband substances – ganja, heroin and brown sugar worth Rs 42,39,400 were recovered by the cops.