Bangladesh Communal Violence : Over 20 Houses Of Hindu Communities Torched In Bangladesh

NET Web Desk

At least 66 houses damaged and over 20 torched after an alleged “blasphemous” social media post, humiliating the religious sentiments of Muslim communities were doing rounds.

The fresh violence commenced on Sunday from a village in Rangpur district’s Pirganj upazila, about 255 kms away from Dhaka.

Security forces rushed to the spot as tensions erupted after some people alleged that a Hindu resident posted religiously abusive content on Facebook – stated the Assistant police Superintendent, Mohammad Kamruzzaman.

“The incident took place after 10 pm on Sunday but firefighters doused the blaze within a short period (and) the situation is under control,” – added Kamruzzaman.

Although, no loss to life has been reported due to the communal dispute but around 20 houses were torched and 66 were toppled down.

According to reports, around 52 suspects have been detained while operation is still under process to nab more such suspects.

As cops attempted to guard a specific area, attackers torched other houses nearby.

However, the fire control service indicated that at least 29 residential houses belonging to 15 different owners were torched in Pirganj’s Majhipara.

According to the Bangladesh Hindu-Buddhist-Christian unity council, at least 70 puja pandals and temples were attacked within these three days of violence, claiming the lives of at least four Hindu devotees.

The Anti-Crime Force Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), has arrested two men in connection to looting and vandalism of temples, shops in Feni.

However, two cases were registered against 400 such unnamed people.

On Monday, the Dhaka University condemned violence against the Hindu community.

The Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina termed these attacks as parts of a “well-designed plot” to destabilize the country.

Prominent human rights group member Salish Kendra said, as many as 3679 attacks on Hindu community took place between January 2013 to September 2021.