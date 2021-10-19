Farmer Agitation : Meghalaya Governor Offers To Mediate Between Centre & Farmers

NET Web Desk

Farmers’ protests over the hurriedly passed Farm Bills in the Lok Sabha’s monsoon session have led to the deadly escalation of a yearlong demonstration.

During such times, a statement by the Meghalaya Governor, Satya Pal Malik, asserting that BJP leaders will not be allowed to enter villages in Meerut, Baghpat and Muzaffarnagar have been doing rounds on various social media platforms.

Urging the centre to accept the path of mediation, Malik added that farmers will call-off the agitation if the government ensures Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops.

“There is only one thing which will solve the entire issue. If the government agrees to give the MSP guarantee, I will mediate and convince the farmers,” – stated Malik during an event held in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu on Sunday.

He suggested the centre to listen opinions of “right thinking people” in the party and resume the dialogue, stalled since January.

Malik said he advised the Prime Minister and Home Minister on the same. “But it seems they are surrounded by people who are giving them wrong advice,” – he added.

“They have been languishing at the borders for 10 months. The government should listen to their demands. I am with them and if required I will leave the post,” – stated the Meghalaya Governor.