MGNREGA Implementation : Rs 220 Cr Allocated To Tripura For Financial Year 2021-22

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 18, 2021 : The Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) allocated more than Rs 220 crore for implementation of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in Tripura for the current financial year 2021-22.

It has sanctioned grants-in-aid of Rs 111 crore 12 lakh 08 thousand 819 (111,12,08,819) to the Tripura Government as central assistance for paying wages to ‘ST category’ employees through National Electronic Fund Management System (NeFMS).

The Ministry further sanctioned Rs 81 crore 88 lakh 92 thousand 870 (81,88,92,870) & Rs 31 crore 72 lakh 17 thousand 532 (31,72,17,532) to the state government as central assistance for paying wages to ‘Others’ & ‘SC’ category respectively.

On Monday, the Director of Mahatma Gandhi NREGA Scheme Dharmvir Jha wrote a letter to the Pay and Accounts Officer of the MoRD informing about the sanctioning of grants-in-aid worth Rs 31,72,17,532 to the Tripura government as central assistance by the President of India.

Besides, the Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb shared in his social media account “Much gratitude to the Central Government led by Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji & Union Minister of Rural Development, Shri Giriraj Singh Ji for allocating more than ₹ 220 Crore for the implementation of Mahatma Gandhi NREGA in the state for the current FY 2021-22”.

“The distribution of the allocated fund for Mahatma Gandhi NREGA for different categories is as follows: ₹ 111.12 Crore for ST Category; ₹ 81.88 Crore for OTHERS; and ₹ 31.72 Crore for SC Category. Total: ₹ 224.72 Crore”, Deb added.

Meanwhile, the Tripura’s Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, who is also the minister-in-charge of Rural Development department interacted with the union Rural Development (RD) minister Giriraj Singh about the payment under MGNREGA scheme.

The union RD minister assured the Deputy CM that necessary actions in this regard have already been undertaken.

Dev Varma further requested all the beneficiaries not to get worried as the payments will be disbursed very soon directly to their respective bank accounts directly.