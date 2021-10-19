Northeast Will Soon Transform Into India’s Bio-Economic Hub; Says MoS Dr. Jitendra Singh

NET Web Desk

The Union Minister of State (MoS) in Science & Technology, Jitendra Singh stated that Northeast will soon be transformed into India’s bio-economic hub.

He asserted the same during an inaugural ceremony of a national seminar titled “Developing Bioeconomy from Bioresources of North Eastern Region of India” organized by the Institute of Bioresources and Sustainable Development (IBSD), Imphal.

Singh referred that North Eastern region can play a pivotal role in reviving the country’s economy through its rich bio-resources, which will be the fuel for a new engine of economic development.

Eastern Himalayan Region – one of the mega-biodiversity rich zones is among the 34 biodiversity Hotspots of the world.

There is a need to put these invaluable genetic resources to use for the economic growth of the region in particular and to the nation in general, through biotechnological interventions, added Singh.

During the event, Singh urged IBSD to generate technology packages toward employment generation for the welfare of the people.

“Along with Union Minister Sh @RanjanRajkuma11, Rajya Sabha member Maharaja ji and Director Dr Parol Mukerjee, a Group Photograph with the faculty and students of Institute of Bioresources & Sustainable Development(IBSD) #Imphal, #Manipur.” – tweeted by MoS (Independent Charge), Dr Jitendra Singh.