Sikkim : Inauguration Of Bhaichung Stadium Postponed Due To Bad Weather

NET Web Desk

The Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu’s visit to Sikkim on October 20 for inaugurating the Bhaichung Stadium has been postponed due to bad weather.

According to a press statement, this inaugural ceremony will now be organized on October 22, and all the invited dignitaries have been requested to attend the event as per the timings set earlier.

It is pertinent to note that the Vice President was confirmed to attend the inauguration of the sports facility at Namchi on October 20, which was all set to be attended by the Governor of Sikkim Ganga Prasad, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay along with council of ministers, and various invited guest and dignitaries.

Besides, the star footballer Bhaichung Bhutia was also confirmed to attend the function.

On Monday, October 18, the Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay took stock of preparatory measures for the inauguration of the newly completed Bhaichung Stadium at Namchi.

The Bhaichung Stadium, first Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) certified stadium in Sikkim have been established to commemorate the legacy of the former footballer Bhaichung Bhutia.

This stadium is located in the district of Namchi, 25-km drive away from Bhutia’s birthplace of Tinkitam in Sikkim.

Bhutia has played for fierce Kolkata rivals East Bengal and Mohun Bagan and is much-loved by both sets of fans.

Considered a pioneer, Bhaichung opened the doors to Europe when he signed for English club Bury FC in 1999, making him the first Indian footballer to play in England.