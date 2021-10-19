Sikkim : Veteran Politician Mohan Gurung Retires At 70

NET Web Desk

The veteran politician Mohan Gurung from Yuksam, West district has announced his retirement from active politics at the age of 70 years.

Announced on his 70th birthday, the political stalwart has undertaken the decision, considering his age & his utmost desire of pursuing the path of spirituality for the rest of his life.

Gurung commenced his political journey in 1973, and contested in the 1979 Assembly elections from Yuksam constituency under the leadership of Nar Bahadur Khatiwada.

A believer of socialist and communist principles, Gurung was actively involved in politics and held various portfolios in regional political parties of Sikkim.

Gurung also thanked the former CM Late Sancha Man Limboo for letting him work for the well-being of Sikkim citizens. He also expressed his gratitude towards Late L.D. Kazi and Late Nar Bahadur Bhandari for exposing him to the political spectrum.

Besides, the political stalwart also thanked the former Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling for providing him the platform, and to work for the welfare of citizens.