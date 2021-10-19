Tripura : Coffee Board Keen To Develop Sabroom As Trade Gateway For Northeast

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 18, 2021 : In a major development, the Coffee Board of India has expressed its eagerness to use Tripura’s Sabroom in southern district as a trade corridor for North East India.

In response to the same, a written proposal was sent to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry for allowing the board to have access in transporting coffee consignments along the North Eastern regions.

Concerned officials of the Board in a condition of anonymity informed that the entire North Eastern region of India produces a good quantity of raw coffee bins.

However, these fresh bins could not reach the auction markets of Bangalore in times due to geographical deadlocks in this region.

The official informed “If we can use the Chittagong port to transship the raw coffee to South India, the transport cost will come down to half and eventually the growers will get good benefits out of it”.

“Right now, the coffee that is produced in Mizoram, Tripura, Meghalaya and other North Easter states is being shipped to Guwahati and from there it is being transported to the auction markets”, – added the official.

He said that a written proposal was forwarded to the ministry in this regard but no fruitful answers had been received by the board.

They hope that state and central government would thoroughly consider the proposal for overall development of the Coffee growers.

It’s worth mentioning that right now, a vast land of 264.35 hectare is under coffee plantation.

The official further added “Most of the plantation is concentrated in Kumarghat and Jampui hills in Unakoti district. Mainly two varieties of coffees Robusta and Arabica are being planted here and a small plantation is also located in Sabroom. Our annual production is around 10 to 12 MT and the whole production is sent to Bangalore for auction”.