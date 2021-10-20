Arunachal Pradesh : Indian Army Deploys Bofors Guns Along LAC

NET Web Desk

In a bid to counter China, the Indian Army have deployed Bofors guns in a forward area along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh.

According to ANI report, the defence equipment have been deployed at Bum-La, the border meeting point between India and China along Line of Actual Control in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh.

It is pertinent to note that China claims Tawang to be a part of South Tibet, that India has constantly denied since decades.

Although China is continuously increasing its gathering near the LAC, India have also come at the forefront with full preparations to deal with any menaces.

Accordingly, with the deployment of Bofors Anti-Aircraft guns, the Indian Army has forwarded it’s shield, warning the Chinese Army to terminate any further trick against the nation.

Besides, the Air Defence officer Capt. Sariya Abbasi has briefed the significance of Bofors Guns in foiling China’s any further evil designs.

This battle-proving gun have been upgraded indigenously. Besides, these guns incorporate of state-of-guard components with latest technologies.

It has been upgraded to make it a potent weapon system against low-flying aerial threats, including – Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles, attack helicopters, and modern aircrafts.

The ‘Bofors Gun’ gained an almost mythical status during the Second World War and was used by almost all the fighting forces.

Recently, the Indian Army have increased the deployment of air assets, including Unmanned Aircrafts (drones) near the Indo-China border in Arunachal Pradesh.

China’s geographical threats into Ladakh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh have continued to escalate throughout years and have put India under additional pressure.

However, the role played by Indian armed forces during such episodes has raised the stature of the nation at the global platform, thereby highlighting their major contributions in safeguarding the country.