Assam : Health Minister Meets Doctors Assoc, Discuss Their Problems

NET Web Desk

Assam Health minister Keshab Mahanta met the Assam Medical Service Association (AMSA) delegations on Tuesday evening to discuss issues raised by agitating doctors of the government hospitals regarding promotions, pay-parity and security.

A six-member AMSA team, led by association president Nanigopal Saharia and general secretary Kanak Chandra Talukdar, asserted that interaction with the minister regarding the same proved satisfactory.

The Health minister assured that state government has been actively engaged to address the issue and final decisions will be announced soon.

According to official sources, AMSA is likely to call off their agitation on Wednesday.

It’s worth mentioning that the medical association had launched a series of protest commencing from Tuesday, refusing to attend the Out Patient Department till their demands were fulfilled.