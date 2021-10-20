Assam : Petrol Pumps To Remain Closed For 48-Hours In Guwahati

NET Web Desk

On Wednesday, October 20, the North East India Petroleum Dealers Association-Greater Gauhati Unit (NEIPDA-GGU) has called for a 48-hours closure in all petrol pumps of Guwahati.

This decision has been undertaken as a mark of protest against the rapid surge of fuel prices across the nation.

The closure will be effective from 6 AM of October 22 to 6 AM of October 24.

Besides, the association have also raised a 10-point charter of demands relating to various issues concerning the petroleum dealership business.

These include – Placement of Tanker Trucks (TTs) under Expression Of Interest (EOI); Frequent Refusal of Contractors to load TTs at their whims; Entry of dealer/RO staff to escort the TT from the TOP TT parking area; Illegal deduction from SAP accounts; Forceful selling of Lubricants by HPCL; Unauthorized and faulty Automation; Blending of Ethanol; Inequal Credit Facility; Personal Information upload in e-ledger; Legal position of the OMCs vis-a-vis the dealer.

The demands had been placed before the Oil Manufacturing Companies that are yet to respond, informed the Association.

According to reports, the price of fuel is inclusive of excise duty, value-added tax (VAT), and dealer commissions.

As of October 2021, customers have witnessed a surge in petrol prices from 30 to 35 paise, while diesel prices have been raised from 33 to 37 paise.

Till Sunday, October 17, petrol and diesel stood at Rs 102.71 and Rs 95.13 respectively.