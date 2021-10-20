Bangladesh Communal Violence : Tripura CM Expresses Concern Over Purported Attacks On Minorities

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Agartala

Agartala, October 19, 2021 : Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday expressed concern about the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh and considered such violence as part of a concerted conspiracy to damage the Indo-Bangla relations.

Speaking with reporters at the Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport on Tuesday, Deb said, “Indo-Bangla friendship is no less than an example to the world. These things are being done as part of a conspiracy to damage that example. We severely condemn these incidents. We are confident that the Bangladeshi administration will take strict action on these incidents”.

Terming the purported attacks on minorities in Bangladesh “concerning”, “painful” and “shameful”, the CM said fundamentalist forces hatched conspiracy there by attacking cultural and religious institutions during Durga Puja and its aftermath.

“A person arrested by the Bangladeshi administration for these incidents has links with a fundamentalist organization. Since it is already proven, why are there attacks on minority communities there? It is clear that these attacks are planned as conspiracy”, he said.

He further added, “Indo-Bangla relation isn’t something new. Since before, some conspirators want to damage the relationship with India. Those people are doing these things. But common people of Bangladesh are not like this. Bangladeshi Prime Minister has a motherly relationship and they have good relation with us. I’m sure the Bangladeshi administration will take all necessary steps”.

Deb was in Jodhpur, Rajasthan to pay his last respects to the mother of union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and returned to Agartala on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, more civil societies of Tripura have met Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Agartala Jobayed Hossain and sought strict action on perpetrators of alleged violence on religious minorities in Bangladesh.

On Tuesday, an Agartala-based civil society, Tripura Janajagaran Mancha submitted a memorandum to Assistant High Commissioner seeking exemplary punishment of fundamentalist forces for the purported attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, thereby ensuring stringent measures to safeguard life and property of the latter.