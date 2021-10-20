“Commence International Flights From Assam” : Assam CM To Civil Aviation Ministry

NET Web Desk

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday requested the Union Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to start international flights from Assam under the UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagarik) scheme.

The Assam CM further requested the Union Minister to enhance flight frequency and air connectivity.

He also pitched for upgrading the infrastructure and expanding the airports of Guwahati, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Silchar and Lakhimpur.

The state government would send a report associated with the passenger catchment area to the concerned ministry.

Sarma also urged the Civil Aviation ministry to establish a heliport at Haflong in Dima Hasao district, land for which have already been identified by the state government.

The Haflong heliport will be in line with others, which are all set to be established at Nagaon and Galeki.

However, modalities for the same have already been checked, and construction work will commence shortly.

The Chief Minister have also requested the ministry for the establishment of a Greenfield Airport, and urged for its fast development.

Accordingly, a strip of land measuring more than 3000 acres have already been identified for its establishment, added the CM.