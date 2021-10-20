“e-Pragati Meetings Showing Visible Progress On Ground” : Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister

NET Web Desk

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday reviewed the progress of various ongoing projects, including – key road projects, construction of district hospitals, Universal Immunization Programme, status of institutional deliveries, etc.

While chairing the monthly e-PRAGATI (Pro-Active Governance And Timely Implementation) meeting, the CM acknowledged that significant progress has been achieved in projects, and asked deputy commissioner of all districts to diligently work for fast-track service delivery.

“Chaired the monthly e-Pragati meeting & reviewed progress of important road projects,district hospitals, universal immunisation, institutional deliveries. Happy to note that these meetings are showing visible progress on ground. Exhorted the DCs to diligently work for delivery.” – tweeted the CM.

Besides, the Joram-Koloriang road, Yangte-Tali road and Hunli-Anini road projects, ongoing construction work of the Hollongi (Itanagar) Greenfield Airport was also reviewed during 8th e-Pragati meeting.

The CM further urged all Deputy Commissioners to inspect these projects regularly and visit the sites located in their respective districts.

Furthermore, the DCs were directed to achieve the given targets of Universal Immunization.