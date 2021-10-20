Manipur Chief Minister Extend ‘Mera Houchongba’ Wishes

NET Web Desk

On Wednesday, October 20, the Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh extended his best wishes to the people of Manipur on the auspicious occasion of ‘Mera Houchongba’.

Mera Houchongba is an ancient festival, dedicated to promote brotherhood and unity among indigenous communities. This annual celebration foster better relations among tribal and non-tribal communities settled in the hills and valley of the state.

It is celebrated annually on the full-moon day of the month of Mera in Manipuri lunar calendar.

The Manipur CM N. Biren Singh stated that ‘Mera Houchongba’ promotes a sense of brotherhood,peace & unity among various communities living in the State.

“Heartiest greetings to the people of Manipur on this auspicious occasion of Mera Houchongba. Celebrated on the full-moon day of the month of Mera in Manipuri lunar calendar, this festival promotes a sense of brotherhood,peace & unity among various communities living in the State.” – the CM tweeted.