Massive Landslides In North Bengal Cut-Off Road Links With Sikkim

NET Web Desk

Massive landslides triggered by incessant rain blocked roads in North Bengal, thereby disrupting the traffic on key stretches.

Although the low-pressure system developed over the Gangetic Basin have now shifted from West Bengal to Bihar, but the havoc have left severe marks, cutting-off road links with the northeastern state of Sikkim.

According to reports, the road Connectivity between Siliguri and Sikkim-Kalimpong left disrupted around 2 PM on Tuesday, after massive landslides occurred on NH-10 in the 29th Mile area of Kalimpong.

It prompted authorities to immediately restrict any movement of vehicles through the stretch.

Besides, all small vehicles have been diverted to Coronation bridge, Teesta and Rungpo.

In another incident, landslide was also reported on Takdah-Tinchulay stretch, that passes through Rangli Rangliot.

Concerned authorities of the Siliguri Police Commissionerate have also issued advisory to avoid non-essential travel during such weather condition.

However, the Meteorological Department informed that heavy rainfall will continue till Thursday.

Whereas, extreme heavy rainfall is expected over Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Alipurduar till Wednesday. An orange alert have been issued for regions of North Bengal.

According to the department, Darjeeling received 170 mm of rainfall, Pedong and Sukhiapokhri at 150 mm, Canning at 100 mm, Diamond Harbour at 90 mm and Purulia at 80 mm. While Kolkata received 37 mm at the same time.