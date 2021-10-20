Meghalaya : Security Forces Recover Huge Cache Of Explosives From Ri-Bhoi

NET Web Desk

The security forces have seized a huge cache of explosive devices from Nongspung C village under Pilangkata Police outpost, Ri Bhoi, Meghalaya.

According to reports, the security forces have recovered devices, such as – 29 Electronic detonators with fuse wire, Power 90E Kelvex Gel, Class-2 Cat-ZZ explosive 119.

These explosives packed in a plastic bag were concealed in a bush near a culvert along Pilangkata-Killing road.

A case has been registered against the accused involved in hiding these explosive devices. Meanwhile, the investigation is under process.

Just two months back, the Ri-Bhoi district police along with West Garo Hills recovered huge cache of explosives from an accused in Umdu village on Umling-Patharkhmah road under Nongpoh police station.

According to reports, the stockpiling of explosives was meant for floating a new militant outfit in Garo Hills.