Mizoram : Lalhriatrenga Chhangte Quits BJP, Joins Congress Ahead Of By-Polls

NET Web Desk

The former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mizoram unit spokesperson Lalhriatrenga Chhangte has joined Congress party ahead of the by-polls to Tuirial assembly Constituency in Kolasib District, all set to be held on October 30.

A retired Deputy Controller at Indian Bureau of Mines, Chhangte became a well known face in Mizoram after he registered a criminal case in 2018, against the former Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla.

The criminal case accused Thanhawla of concealing information and producing false data while filing for nomination.

The first mining engineer from the state, Chhangte contested Lok Sabha elections on an “independent” ticket in April 2019 but lost.

He was welcomed by Lal Thanhawla keeping aside the political differences, thereby collaboratively working for the state and Mizo people.

Chhangte aims to generate awareness on the significance of declaring personal assets, thereby working tirelessly for the development of the state.