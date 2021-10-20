Sikkim : Officials Inspect Disaster-Affected Sites Within Namchi District

NET Web Desk

On Wednesday, October 20, a team of officials visited disaster affected sites within Namchi to assess the quantum of damages.

The team incorporated of District Collector (South) Mr. M Bharani, who was accompanied by Additional District Collector (South) Mr. Anant Jain, Divisional Engineer (Smart City), District Project Officer (South), and Councilors of Namchi Municipal Corporation.

At the outset, this team inspected landslide, that disrupted movements at Namchi View Point.

However, police personnel have been deputed to manage the traffic.

The team further instructed the supervisor to immediately stop dumping debris below the slide as several households lie below that stretch and it posed threat to them.

Later, the officials visited Middle Ghurpisey, where major slide has occurred below Kali Mandir.

The officials further informed about an urgent need to construct retaining wall, in order to avert further damage into these regions.

The team then visited Tinzir where sinking of the area insinuated by surface run-off water had become a menace.

In response to the same, the District Collector directed the DE Smart City to come up with a strategy/plan to construct a drain along the pedestrian foot path in the area to prevent any further damages to adjoining houses.

Besides, the road connectivity linking Kamrang with Dambudara, had been completely washed out with collapse of retaining wall along CH 1.

Drain connecting Namchi Bazar to Lower Tinzir was also inspected by the officials. The team found out that corners of the drain had been completely washed off, posing serious threat to structures constructed above it.

Accordingly, it was decided that a meeting would be conducted to chalk out mitigation measures for entire area to prevent impending disaster in the near future.