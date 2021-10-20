Sikkim : Paddy Cultivators Discouraged After Incessant Rain Affect Crops’ Productivity

NET Web Desk

The untimely and incessant rain during the last two days have damaged paddy crops, leading the farmers suffer huge losses.

Farmers who depend on paddy cultivation as a source of livelihood is referring the heavy rain as a bane, thereby affecting the crops productivity adversely.

According to Sikkim Express report, the paddy fields in Lower Sardung, Lumjik, Salley, Parbok, Biribung and other rural areas of West Sikkim district have suffered severe losses.

However, in some regions, the entire paddy field have been flattened causing irreparable damage to the standing crops.

This untimely rain have triggered fear among the farmers, who asserted that if the same continues, their paddy farming will suffer huge losses this year.

Heavy losses incurred in farming have disappointed the cultivators from being part of agricultural ventures, thereby compelling them to shift into some other means to run their household.