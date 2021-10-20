Tripura : Left Party Re-Organizing Committee Ahead Of 2023 Polls, Claims Jitendra Chaudhury

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 19, 2021 : After four decades, another indigenous leader and former MP Jitendra Choudhury have been nominated as the Secretary of Tripura’s Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) Committee.

It’s worth mentioning that Dasarath Deb, popularly known as ‘uncrowned king’ was assigned the secretary of the CPIM state committee in the eighties.

The month-old new Tripura CPIM Secretary have commenced to strengthen the party to boost the morale of grassroots level workers for the next assembly election, which is to be held in 2023.

Speaking exclusively with Northeast Today, Chaudhury said that in Tripura, the people are very much irritated with the policies of the BJP-led government for duping them with fake promises prior to the last assembly elections.

“The leaders of the ruling party are openly criticizing the government and they have realized that in the next 16-17 months they would not be able to do anything for the people. They have been inaugurating the projects which were started by the previous Left Front government,” said Chaudhury.

He added that CPIM has already commenced working in both indigenous & non-indigenous areas, and termed Left as the only party to fulfill the aspirations of citizens.

Accordingly, the party has started a conference across the state which is being attended by the youths.

“Even though the party has recently given me charge of the state unit, for the last 10 years I have been working with full responsibility. The atmosphere within the party is good and the decisions are taken collectively,” Chaudhury added.

For a long time, Chaudhury has been holding charge as the president of Ganamukti Parishad (GMP) convenor of the Adivasi Adhikar Rashtriya Manch, but now he has set his eye on the 2023 assembly election.

Under his leadership, the CPIM will hold talks with other parties as and when required to fight the misrule of the BJP-IPFT government, informed Chaudhury.

He also said that the CPIM does not believe in violence but we are very much ready to resist if the administration fails to take measures to address the situation.

“In the midst of all the odds, the CPIM party workers have not remained silent and the youths have started coming out from their houses. We might have lost the 2018 election, but the anti-incumbency is over and the time has come to reinstate the Left Front government,” Chaudhury told this correspondent.