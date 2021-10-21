Assam : AIUDF Founder Badaruddin Ajmal Named Among World’s ‘500 Most Influential Muslims’

NET Web Desk

The Assam politician and leader of All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) Badaruddin Ajmal pre-occupied his place in the list of 500 most influential Muslims globally.

Keeping in view of his philanthropic activities, Ajmal has been renowned with the feat for 11th consecutive times.

Besides, the business tycoon and founder of Wipro Inc. Azim Premji have also been named in the list.

Prepared by the Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre, Jordan, the list is published annually, thereby naming the 500 most influential Muslim individuals across the globe.

Ajmal is also a reputed businessman whose firm ‘Ajmal Group of companies’ deals with perfume and attires.

Its worth mentioning that Ajmal established the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) in 2005.

A 3-time MP from Dhubri constituency, Ajmal is best known for commencing his charitable hospital, Haji Abdul Majid Memorial Hospital and Research Centre at Hojai, Assam.