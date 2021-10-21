Assam : Central Team Assessing Damages Caused By Floods & Landslides

NET Web Desk

A 7-member Central team arrived in Assam on Wednesday in order to assess the damage caused by natural disasters such as – floods and landslides that have wrecked havoc across the northeastern state.

Headed by the Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Manish Tiwari, the team visited districts like – Bongaigaon, Chirang and Lakhimpur to take stock of damages on livelihood and property.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), state government has appealed the Central team to sanction Rs 1088.19 Crore to revive and repair the construction processes.

“The state government urged the central team to consider releasing funds under the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for restoration of damages during current year flood,” – informed an ASDMA statement.

Furthermore, the state government have also requested the central team to include erosion under State Disaster Response Force (SDRF)/National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in their reports to the Centre.

The team assured the state officials that the report with recommendations would be submitted to the Government of India.