Assam Congress-Unit To Organize Statewide Protests

NET Web Desk

On Thursday, October 21, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) launched a protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government for failing to deliver election promises.

This agitation is scheduled to be staged across the state, except in constituencies of Tamulpur, Mariani, Thowra, Gossaigaon and Bhabanipur.

It is pertinent to note that by-polls will be held in these constituencies on October 30.

According to sources, the state government has promised the public about women’s safety, enhancing the wages of tea garden workers by Rs 350, checking of fuel prices and commodities during the assembly election campaigns.

But the state government after coming to power has ignored such promises.

Recently, on October 11, the Assam Congress had observed a ‘maun vrat’ (vow of silence) to mark their criticism against the violence that took place in Lakhimpur, Uttar Pradesh.

In 2021, the Congress party in Assam’s assembly election won a total of 26 seats as part of Mahajot alliance.

Meanwhile, BJP strengthened its grip on 60 seats out of the total 126 seats, after its alliance with Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) who earned nine and six seats respectively ensuring BJP’s second term in the state.