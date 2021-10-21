Bangladesh Communal Violence : Cops Identify Accused Who Placed Quran At Durga Puja Pandal

NET Web Desk

The Comilla Police on Wednesday have identified the accused who placed a copy of Quran in Durga Puja pandal.

This incident that occurred on October 13 stood to be the major reason for triggering violence across the nation.

Identified as Iqbal Hossain, the 35-yr-old accused is a resident of Sujanagar in Comilla district, – informed by Comilla Superintendent of Police (SP), Farooq Ahmed.

According to reports, Hossain is responsible for placing a copy of the Quran at Nanua Dighir Par puja mandap on October 13.

This attempt of inciting violence was uncovered after analyzing the CCTV footage retrieved from surveillance cameras, which were installed at the pandal.

Police reports informed that Hossain took the copy of Quran from a mosque and moved towards the Durga Puja venue.

He later walked out of the club by holding a statue of Lord Hanuman.

The Comilla Police have filed four cases and made 41 arrests in connection with the violence, reported by the Dhaka Tribune.

Hossain’s mother Amena Begum shared that he has been a drug addict and suffering from psychological problems since he was stabbed by his neighbours 10 years ago.

Besides, Iqbal’s brother along with other family members suspected that someone might have taken advantage of his state of mind.

At least three people were killed and 60 injured in communal violence that occurred during Durga Puja Celebrations in Bangladesh.

A group of religious extremists clashed with police injuring around 50 people in Nanua Dighirpar after a rumour of “demeaning the Holy Quran” at Puja Mandap started making rounds.