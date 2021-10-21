Eminent Sociologist David Gellner Delivers Lecture On Ethnicity In Assam’s HPB College

NET Web Desk

The Hemo Prova Borbora (HPB) Girls’ College has launched a series of lectures with speakers from renowned universities of India and abroad, to generate awareness on some significant topics emerging during the recent times.

With an effort to bring speakers from around the globe, the college organized the first online lecture in association with the Department of Political Science.

The theme of the first lecture dealt with “Ethnicity and Nationalism in South Asia”.

Delivered by Prof. David Gellner, the faculty of Social Anthropology, School of Anthropology and Museum Ethnography, Oxford University, UK, the lecture informed about origins of ethnic identity.

Prof. Gellner during the lecture termed nationalism and ethnicity as a modern phenomenon of the society, which varies from person-to-person.

According to Prof. Gellner, two extreme approaches are required to understand the meaning of ethnicity – first which assumes free play and choice; while second deals with the idea ethnicity is given, fixed, and unchangeable.

He suggested that Northeast India being a hub ethnic identity, had tremendous scope for academic research.

The lecture was attended by students, research scholars and faculty members from various universities and colleges.

Besides, the college has planned a series of lectures which will be organized on a regular basis during the upcoming days.