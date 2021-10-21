Indian Delegation Meets Taliban Deputy Prime Minister In Moscow

NET Web Desk

A high-level Taliban delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister of Afghanistan’s interim government Abdul Salam Hanafi on Wednesday met a team of Indian diplomats, and discussed the need to address the issues from both sides.

The Indian delegation expressed its willingness to provide humanitarian aid to the war-torn country, as quoted by Afghanistan-based media Tolo News.

The Indian delegation led by joint secretary of the Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran division of the Ministry of External Affairs J.P. Singh, held talks with the Taliban leaders during the Moscow Format meeting organized by Russia.

The two sides also emphasized the need to take into account each other’s concerns and improve diplomatic and economic relations, asserted Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid. ;

Although, no official word have yet been placed by the Indian delegation but the meeting elaborated on concerned sensitivities.

It is pertinent to note that India had its first formal contact with the Taliban in Doha on August 31.

India has in the past provided assistance for infrastructure and supported the country through humanitarian activities.