Landmark Achievement : India Surpasses 100-Crore Vaccination Mark

NET Web Desk

On Thursday, October 20, the cumulative vaccination doses of COVID-19 administered across the nation have surpassed the mark of 100-crore.

According to Cowin portal, till 9:47 AM today, India’s mass vaccination drive have achieved the historic landmark of inoculating 100 Crore eligible beneficiaries.

Expressing joy on attaining the feat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attributed the accomplishment to every citizen of the country.

He expressed gratitude towards COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers, health workers and all others involved in the vaccination drive.

The PM added that India now have a strong protective armour of 100 crore vaccine doses to counter the biggest pandemic in 100 years.

“India scripts history. We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat.” – tweeted the PM.

However, the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated the country on achieving the feat, and said it was the result of the able leadership of PM Modi.