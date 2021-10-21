Manipur : Fishery Minister Releases Over 4 Lakh Fish Fingerlings Into Loktak Lake

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Fishery and Education Minister S Rajen Singh on Wednesday released more than four lakh fish fingerlings into the Loktak Lake, as part of the 32nd Loktak Day celebration.

Singh stated that Department of Fishery of the state government has released 4,10,000 fish fingerlings into the Loktak Lake as a part of the celebration.

Besides, out of these 4,10,000 fingerings, two fish farmers from the state, namely – Heisnam Meghachandra Mangangcha from Thanga; and Ibosana from Laphupat Tera contributed 1,10,000 fish fingerlings.

The Fisheries minister considered the mass fish hunting as one of the major reasons for the constant decrease in aquatic creatures.

He added that a major population of Manipur is highly dependent on fishing as a major source of income.

That is why the fishery department is releasing fish fingerlings with the objective to multiply varieties of fishes in the lake, informed Singh.

Recently, the state Chief Minister N. Biren Singh asserted that Manipur had saved over Rs. 100 crore in fish import during the last four-and-a-half years.

According to the CM, this feat could be achieved after the state reduced its fish imports from 20 metric tonnes to 14 metric tonnes, under a government initiative to achieve self-sufficiency in fish production.