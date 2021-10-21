“Meghalaya Striving To Construct Long-Term Solution For Climate Change”; Says Forest Minister

NET Web Desk

On Friday, October 22, a fortnightly magazine named Down To Earth is all set to organize a workshop titled ‘Northeast Narratives’ highlighting the impacts of climate change on Northeastern regions.

Apart from, several delegation of journalists and members of media organizations, the workshop will also be joined by the Meghalaya Forest & Environment minister James Sangma as a guest and key note speaker.

According to reports, Sangma will address the delegation on the impact of climate change in the North Eastern regions.

He will also underline some of the environmental issues and how the concerned departments along with local indigenous residents are striving to construct a long-term solution to the challenge.

Sangma stated that NE is undergoing significant changes in the frequency of extreme temperatures and rainfall patterns over the last few years.

This stood to be a major reason for the disastrous effect on agriculture, livelihoods and health of people.

He added that Meghalaya with its unique biodiversity can spearhead environmental leadership to tackle the events of climate change.

“I feel privileged to be part of the event organized by Down to Earth on “Northeast Narratives” where I shall be presenting how Meghalaya with its unique biodiversity can spearhead environmental leadership to tackle the events of climate change.” – tweeted by Sangma.

With the effects of climate change being felt across the country including the North East, I will be highlighting some key environmental issues of Meghalaya & how the Forests & Environment Dept is taking initiatives to work with indigenous communities to find long-term solutions. — James K Sangma (@JamesSangma1) October 20, 2021

The workshop aims to generate awareness among media fraternity, and how the region is affected or will be affected in the future if stringent measures are not been undertaken.