Nagaland : Assam Rifle Initiates Youth Conclave In Peren

NET Web Desk

The Jalukie Battalion of Assam Rifles on Wednesday conducted a youth conclave in the Peren district of Nagaland.

Attended by local youths, dropout students, the conclave aimed to inculcate positive thoughts, hard work and perseverance among youths to lead a meaningful life.

It further highlighted the significance of addressing massive issues, such as – adolescent and youth health, along with a series of social problems, incorporating of drug addiction, violence, unemployment, and many others.

The conclave discussed how youth work can transform the society into a better place to live in, thereby showcasing excellence in respective fields.

Hailing the initiative undertaken by Assam Rifles, the local youths expressed their willingness to maintain a cordial relation with the forces, thereby bringing mutual cooperation across the region.