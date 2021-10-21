Nagaland : Diesel Prices Crossed Rs 100/- Litre Mark In Tuensang, Noklak & Kiphire

NET Web Desk

The relentless increase in fuel prices has been criticized by opposition parties and the citizens across the country.

With a hike to 35 paise, the prices of diesel have now breached the Rs 100/- litre mark in almost three districts of Nagaland.

Been sold at its highest level, now per litre of diesel have reached Rs 99.93 on October 19 to Rs 100.08 on October 20.

According to reports, diesel and petrol have become the most expensive product in Tuensang.

Besides, the same has also been reported from Kiphire and Noklak.

In Kiphire, the diesel prices have stood to Rs 100.05. While in Noklak, the cost have stood to exactly at Rs 100 per litre, as informed by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) outlets across Nagaland on Indian Oil One App.

Recently, a dealer association named North East India Petroleum Dealers Association-Greater Gauhati Unit (NEIPDA-GGU) has called for a 48-hours closure in all petrol pumps of Guwahati.

This decision has been undertaken as a mark of protest against the rapid surge of fuel prices across the nation.