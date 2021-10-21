Nagaland University Presents Final Report On ‘Landslide Risk Evaluation’ Of Noklak Town

NET Web Desk

On Thursday, October 21, the Department of Geology of Nagaland University have presented a final report on landslide risk evaluation of Noklak town at DC’s Conference Hall, Noklak.

The presentation highlighted that nearly one-fourth of the Noklak township have been severely affected by landslide, leading the citizens of Noklak town to reside in dangerous venues for more than two decades.

Prof. Thong elaborated on the major causes of landslides like – tectonic activity, earthquake, high precipitation, poor drainage and anthropogenic activity.

The town rests on Disang rocks (mostly shale) and slope material (soil & rock Debris) while the depth of soil cover is almost 3-5 m.

Most of the rainfall in the northern part of town flows into Kiamong river passing through slide zone, further adds Prof. Thong.

The project aims to determine mechanical properties of soils & rocks of Noklak landslide zones, preparation of landslide susceptible & risk maps of Noklak Town, thereby suggesting remedial/mitigation measures, related to the same.

Meanwhile, the experts identified that Noklak town remains highly unstable due to weak rocks, steep slopes and sparse vegetation where the situation is aggravated by running water, stated Prof. Thong.

The remedial suggestions highlighted in the report deals with : preparation/modification & implementation of building code essential, plan for expansion of township towards east, conduct awareness programs, good drainage network.

According to DIPR report, the final evaluation copy also suggested not to construct heavy structures on weak slopes, refrain the initiation of developmental activities in the slide zone’ and ensure proper disposal of waste particularly non bio degradable.

Some of the mitigation measures reported includes – prospect for permanent measures bleak.

Viable option for the same are proper line drains along Kiamong river course, thereby checking dams to reduce velocity & minimizing erosion.