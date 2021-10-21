PM Modi Interacts With Manipur Nurse, Praises For Administering 15,000 Vaccine Doses

NET Web Desk

India has scripted history by achieving a major milestone in its mass vaccination drive against COVID-19, after the cumulative vaccine doses administered across the nation have surpassed the 100-crore mark on Thursday, October 21.

On the landmark achievement, the PM also interacted with the medical fraternities who have been tirelessly working to safeguard the citizens, through their commendable commitments and efforts.

One such frontline worker includes of a nurse, hailing from Manipur.

Named Christina, the 26-yr-old Nursing Officer currently working in Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, New Delhi was appreciated by PM Modi because of her immense contribution during such unprecedented times.

According to reports, Christiana have alone administered almost 15,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to eligible beneficiaries, thereby playing a significant role into achieving the stupendous feat.

Hailing the feat, PM Modi asserted that India now have a strong protective armour of 100 crore vaccine doses to counter the biggest pandemic in 100 years. He attributed the accomplishment to every citizen of the country.

The PM further expressed his gratitude to all COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers, health workers and all others involved in the vaccination drive.

He referred the following as a triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians.

India scripts history. We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat. #VaccineCentury — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 21, 2021

The top five states which have administered the highest number of doses are Uttar Pradesh followed by Maharashtra, West Bengal, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

According to official sources, over 75 per cent of India’s all eligible adult population has been administered at least the first dose and around 31 per cent has received both the doses of the vaccine.

However, the Union Ministry data reveals that the nation took 85 days to touch the 10-crore vaccination mark, 45 more days to cross the 20-crore mark, and 29 more days to reach the 30-crore mark.

While it took 24 days to reach the 40-crore mark from 30-crore doses and then 20 more days to surpass the 50-crore vaccination mark on August 6, which then attained 76 more days to go past the 100-crore mark.

Furthermore, the World Health Organization (WHO) Chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also congratulated the country and PM Modi on the landmark achievement.

“Congratulations, Prime Minister @narendramodi, the scientists, #healthworkers and people of India, on your efforts to protect the vulnerable populations from #COVID19 and achieve #VaccinEquity targets.” – tweeted by the WHO Chief.