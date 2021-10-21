Sikkim : European Union Supported Programme Ensures Assistance For Sustainable Growth Across Gangtok

NET Web Desk

A team of experts from the International Urban and Regional Corporation (IURC) – a programme supported by European Union have visited the state capital of Sikkim, Gangtok recently to review the sustainable development across the city.

During their visit, the team also met the officials from Gangtok Municipal Corporation (GMC), Urban Development Department, and Transport Department, as informed by a press release issued by GMC.

The team had a fruitful discussion with the officials, and agreed to extend further support to develop the waste management processes, urban transport, thereby providing extensive stress on sustainable growth across the Gangtok city.

It is pertinent to note that IURC is a programme helps the local governments globally to achieve Low-Carbon Sustainable Development in the cities.

The programme has been pairing European countries with cities from other parts of the world, thereby sharing common issues and ideas necessitated for sustainable growth.

IURC specifically focuses on thematic works such as – Ecological Transition and Green Deal; Urban and Regional Renewal & Social Cohesion; Innovative sustainable & Carbon neutral ecosystems and strategic sectors.

Furthermore, the programme aims to tackle three of the cross-cutting challenges that emerge during the recent times, such as – Digital Transition & Smart City; Post COVID-19 recovery; Energy Transition & Climate Change.