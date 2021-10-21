Tripura : 3 Persons Succumbed To Separate Incidents In Sepahijala

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 21, 2021 : Three persons in different parts of Sepahijala district of Tripura have lost their lives due to physical assault, suicide and consuming poison on the night of Wednesday last.

In a bizarre incident, a 70-yr-old man died due to physical assault by his neighbour at Chechuri Mai Gram Panchayat under Charilam RD block in Sepahijala district last night.

Identified as Upendra Debnath, the 70-yrs-old aged man and his family members were attacked by his neighbour, Biplab Ghosh and his wife Mithu Rani Debbarma.

Both Biplab and Mithu entered Upendra’s house on Wednesday at around 11.30 PM.

With the ambush between both families, Upendra fell on the ground and died on spot, as informed by Bishramganj police station.

Police officials immediately shifted Upendra to Bishramganj Primary Health Centre (PHC), where attending doctors declared him brought dead.

The body will be handed over to the family after an autopsy on Friday, informed the officials.

Reports suggested that Bishramganj police have been constantly searching for the accused. So far, the police have not been able to arrest the accused. The whole village is tense over the incident.

In another incident, the body of a young man was found hanging in his house at Ghaniyamara area in Bishalgarh police station.

The family members told the media that alike other days, Rakesh left the house after having his food.

Identified as Rakesh Ghosh, the deceased is survived by his wife and a 3-yr-old child.

After a long search, the family members found him hanging in a room next to the house at about 11.45 PM last on Wednesday.

The family members brought him down from the hanging condition to the hospital. After being brought to the hospital, the doctor on duty declared Rakesh dead.

Now, the family members are looking towards the report of the autopsy.

In another shocking incident, a group of four youths decided to commit suicide by consuming poison.

Although one succumbed due to the following, but the other three survived.

Identified as Sanjit Tripura, aged 21-yrs-old, the deceased is a resident of the Poyangbari area in Sabroom sub-division.

Reports suggested that these youths were addicted to consumption of drugs.

However, the family of the deceased alleged that Sanjit was poisoned to death by his friends.

His brother Dharmendra asserted that he would file a case against his friends.

The three youths alleged as accused are – Mujendra Tripura, Hrithik Roshan Tripura, Abhijit Tripura.

It is learned that Sanjit left home on Wednesday morning and did not return home in the evening.

This led Sanjit’s mother and brother look for him. At last, he was recovered from the Shagun Bagan area of Madhubari at Poyangbari in Sabroom at around 11 PM on the same day.

He was immediately shifted to Srinagar Health Center where he was referred to Belonia sub-divisional hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

The deceased’s brother said that from the place where Sanjit was rescued, they also found small boxes with drugs and red tablets.

Dharmendra asserted that he will move towards the court of law, thereby demanding justice for his deceased brother.