Tripura : Trinamool Congress To Initiate 12-Days Outreach Programme

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 21, 2021 : The Tripura-unit of Trinamool Congress (TMC) is initiating an outreach programme for 12 days in 20 urban local bodies and 58 blocks to boost up the party activities across the state.

Based on slogan ‘Tripurar Jonno Trinamool’, TMC will be conducting this 12-day long outreach programme in all the urban local bodies and 58 blocks across Tripura, commencing from Friday October 22.

Speaking with reporters here in Agartala city on Thursday afternoon, TMC state steering committee member and former MP Sushmita Dev said “Trinamool Congress intended to hold a protest rally on September 22 last, but Home department clamped Section 144 in East and West Agartala police station areas”.

“With the directions of TMC supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and message received from the party’s general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee, the party in Tripura will start outreach programme from Friday”, she said.

Sushmita asserted “For the last couple of months, we are not allowed to hold any rally in bigger form across the state. Our supporters and leaders were being attacked. The role of police is as mute spectator”.

“Considering all these, TMC national leadership instructed us to hold outreach programme ahead of urban local bodies likely to take place in November next”, former MP told reporters.

She further added “People have faced lots of troubles in last three and half year under the regime of BJP-led coalition government in Tripura. There are plethora of issues will be our base to fight the upcoming elections in Tripura”.

TMC state convenor Subal Bhowmik, members Ashish Lal Singh and Prakash Das, TMYC state president Baptu Chakraborty and others were also present in the press conference.