Unfavourable Weather Postpones Vice-Prez’s Trip To Sikkim

NET Web Desk

The Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu’s visit to Sikkim has once again been forced to cancel due to unfavourable weather.

Naidu was supposed to visit the tiny Himalayan state for inaugurating the Bhaichung stadium on October 22.

Earlier, the visit was scheduled for October 20, but incessant rainfall and unruly weather led to its postponement.

The Vice President was scheduled to visit Sikkim and Darjeeling from October 22-24.

“With deep regret, we are to inform you that the visit of Vice President is again rescheduled to future date. However, we are awaiting written communication from Vice President’s Secretary on the matter. Home Department is highly thankful to all concerned officers for putting their best efforts for the visit for the 5th time. Inconvenience caused to each of you is deeply regretted,” – informed a Sikkim Home department statement.

According to sources, the inauguration is now postponed to October 31, with or without VP’s presence.

Although, the consideration of inaugurating stadium by Governor Ganga Prasad is also being carried but till now, no such confirmation has been undertaken by the state government.

It is pertinent to note that the Vice President was confirmed to attend the inauguration of the sports facility at Namchi on October 20, which was all set to be attended by the Governor of Sikkim Ganga Prasad, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay along with council of ministers, and various invited guest and dignitaries.

Besides, the star footballer Bhaichung Bhutia was also confirmed to attend the function.

On Monday, October 18, the Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay took stock of preparatory measures for the inauguration of the newly completed Bhaichung Stadium at Namchi.

Located in Namchi district, 25-kms-away from Bhaichung Bhutia’s birthplace of Tinkitam in Sikkim, this Stadium is the first Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) certified stadium in Sikkim, which have been established to commemorate the legacy of the former footballer Bhaichung Bhutia.

Bhutia has played for fierce Kolkata rivals East Bengal and Mohun Bagan and is much-loved by both sets of fans.

Considered a pioneer, Bhaichung opened the doors to Europe when he signed for English club Bury FC in 1999, making him the first Indian footballer to play in England.