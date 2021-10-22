Arunachal Pradesh : CM & Lok Sabha MP Visits KDS District Hospital, Celebrates Landmark 100-Cr Vaccination

NET Web Desk

On Friday, October 22, the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu along with Lok Sabha MP & Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) President, Tejaswi Surya visited the Khandro Drowa Sangmo (KDS) District Hospital and appreciated the healthcare workers for achieving the 100-crore milestone in COVID vaccination drive.

While interacting with officials and hospital staffs, and healthcare workers, Khandu credited them of contributing in the successful vaccination of 100-crore people across the country.

“You have implemented on the ground what Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji had envisioned and motivated. Without your sincerity and dedication to the call of duty, this mission wouldn’t have been possible in such enormity,” he said.

The Chief Minister hailed PM Modi for his belief on the administration and healthcare workers and expressed his gratitude for the constant motivation and guidance.

“Under his (Modi’s) leadership India has achieved what other developed countries can only imagine,” he asserted.

The Chief Minister expressed optimism that very soon vaccination against COVID-19 will also be possible for children along with the expected ‘booster dose’ for all.

“Going by the current success rate under Narendra Modiji, this will be a reality sooner than later,” Khandu affirmed.

Tejaswi Surya, on his part, too expressed gratitude to all the healthcare workers for attaining this ‘unthinkable’ feat in India’s fight against COVID.

“In less than 9 months time we came up with two ‘make-in-India’ vaccinations against COVID and in the shortest possible time, we have vaccinated the highest number of people ever in the history of mankind. This could be possible only through the visionary leadership of our prime minister and dedicated service of our healthcare workers and officials at the state and district levels,” – added Surya.

He congratulated Arunachal Pradesh for being one of the best performing states in the country despite its difficult geographic location.

Surya vouched that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wouldn’t miss in his speeches as well as interactions to cite the example of Arunachal Pradesh, through pictures – as how the healthcare workers reached out to the citizens in the remotest corners of the state.

“Yes, PM would share pictures of healthcare workers on motorcycles…on foot, crossing rivers, trekking for hours under harsh weather conditions, even just to vaccinate a single person. Arunachal Pradesh and the North East have a major role in achieving this stupendous feat of vaccinating 100 crore people,” he added.

To mark the moment of success, healthcare workers were felicitated. Both Khandu and Surya also lit Buddhist religious candles as a mark of appreciation to all healthcare workers in the fight against COVID 19.

Tawang legislator Tsering Tashi and officials of the district administration were also present on the occasion.