Arunachal Pradesh : Prominent NPP Figure Gicho Kabak Passes Away

NET Web Desk

On Friday, October 22, the political stalwart and prominent figure of National People’s Party (NPP) Gicho Kabak breathed his last in a Guwahati hospital due to cardiac arrest.

Aged 57-years-old, Kabak is survived by two wives, four daughters and two sons.

Considered as instrumental in the growth of Conrad Sangma-led NPP government in Arunachal Pradesh, Kabak was associated with several organizations.

He also headed the Arunachal Pradesh-unit of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Political leaders from Northeast expressed their grief over his untimely demise.

“My heartfelt condolences to the family members & well-wishers of late Shri Gicho Kabak Ji, a well-known political leader from Arunachal and former NPP State President. His untimely demise is a great loss for the State and I pray Almighty to bless his soul to attain the highest abode.” tweeted by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Pema Khandu.

Besides, the Meghalaya Chief Minister & the national president of NPP, Conrad Sangma expressed grief over sudden demise of Gicho Kabak.

“Extremely saddened by the demise of Shri Gicho Kabak ji, former NPP State President of Arunachal Pradesh who worked dedicatedly for the party in the State. I offer my deepest condolences to his family and well-wishers. May he Rest in Peace.” – tweeted the Meghalaya CM.