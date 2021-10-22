Arunachal Pradesh : Retired Health Official Dr Chama Monpoong Passes Away, Governor Mourns Demise

NET Web Desk

Former Joint Director of Health Services (JDHS), Dr Chama Manpoong passed away at her private residence in Naharlagun on the morning of Thursday, October 21.

Aged 75-yrs-old, the retired official is survived by her son and a daughter.

Considered as one of the first generation of doctors from the state, Dr. Chama breathe her last after suffering from a prolonged illness.

According to reports, her last rites have been arranged at her native home in Namsai, which will be held today.

Dr. Chama have also served as a member of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).

Her demise was also mourned by the Governor BD Mishra, who conveyed condolences to the family. “In the passing away of Dr Chama Manpoong, the state has lost a benevolent medical practitioner who immensely contributed to the healthcare sector of Arunachal Pradesh,” said the governor in a condolence message.

Arunachal Pali Vidyapith Society (APVS) based in Chongkham also poured in their condolences. “Late Dr Manpoong was associated with the APVS family since April 2012. Despite her age and health issues, she was working as the doctor for one of the 11 projects of the APSACS under the directorate of health services and being implemented by the APVS,” the society stated in their message.