Assam : GMC Assistant Engineer Detained For Accepting Bribe

NET Web Desk

On Friday, October 22, the Assam Police apprehended an assistant engineer of Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a contractor.

Identified as Dibakar Mali, the accused was nabbed red-handed while accepting the bribe.

According to official reports, Mali asked for the amount, in order to complete an official work.

Based on specific inputs, the anti-corruption cell of Assam Police arranged a trap, and detained the Assistant Engineer from his office located at Fancy Bazar area.

Furthermore, a case has been registered against Mali under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and has been subsequently placed under arrest.