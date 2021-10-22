Assam : Muslim Man Hurt Sentiments Of Hindu Community With Objectionable Post

NET Web Desk

A Muslim youth attempted to hurt the religious sentiments of Hindu community by disrespecting the statue of Hindu deity Lord Ganesha.

This shocking incident occurred at Tengalangso region of West Karbi Anglong district near Nagaon, Assam.

Identified as Abbas Khan, the accused recently uploaded an objectionable photo on social media platform which shows his leg on the head of Lord Ganesha.

Besides, the temple committee have further decided to file a case against the accused in the Baithalangso police station.

Such an act might be the major reason for inciting violence across the state, leading to massive tensions, similar to the Bangladesh Communal violence.

Recently, the Comilla Police have identified the accused who placed a copy of Quran in Durga Puja pandal. This attempt of inciting violence was uncovered after analyzing the CCTV footage retrieved from surveillance cameras, which were installed at the pandal.