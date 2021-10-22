Assam : Rs 40 Crore Announced For ‘Development’ Of Mariani Tea Garden Workers

NET Web Desk

On Friday, October 22, the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while campaigning on behalf of Rupjyoti Kurmi in Mariani, announced a financial sanction of Rs 40 crore for the development of Mariani Tea Garden.

He also promised of delivering door-to-door water supply and the establishment of ten schools, commencing from Class VI to XII.

The Chief Minister further assured these workers of providing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) cards, which will help them avail initiated under the aforementioned scheme.

He also declared of distributing Atal Amrit card to the tea workers.

Furthermore, reservation of seats will be enhanced from 20 to 25 in Medical College’s for the students hailing from this Tea Garden, added the CM.