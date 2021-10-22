Denmark Open : Shuttler PV Sindhu Loses To Korea’s An Seyoung

NET Web Desk

India’s double Olympic medallist and ace shuttler PV Sindhu bowed out of the Denmark open badminton tournament, after losing the straight match to world no 8 badminton star An Seyoung from Korea in the women’s singles quarterfinals.

It is pertinent to note that Sindhu returned to action since winning the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics in August this year.

She was defeated by South Korea’s An Seyoung by 11-21 12-21 in just 36 minutes of the quarterfinal match.

In the earlier match, Sindhu effortlessly defeated Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan by 21-16, 12-21, 21-15.

Besides, the Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth have also bowed out of the Denmark Open on Thursday, after losing to Japan’s Kento Momota.