Mizoram : DM Issues Prohibitory Order For Using Firework-Related Products In Mamit

NET Web Desk

On Friday, October 22, the District Magistrate of Mamit District of Mizoram, Dr Lalrozama have issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 Cr. PC 1973 (Act No.2 of 1974) which should be followed during the festive season of Christmas 2021 and New Year 2022 across the district.

The decision has been undertaken to mitigate the potential detriments that can be caused by usage of firework-related products and toy guns consisting of pellets, thereby ensuring safety and well-being of all citizens of Mamit District.

According to the order – Sale, purchase, possession and use of firecrackers, fireworks including sky lanterns that can cause air and noise pollution will be totally restricted.

Besides, the District Magistrate have also prohibited the sale, purchase, possession and utilization of toy guns incorporating of pellets.

This Order shall be applicable to all the citizens, including – Security Forces, Paramilitary Forces and to the General Public.

The notification further asserts “This Order shall come into force for a period of 2 months from the date of promulgation, unless withdrawn earlier.”

Furthermore, any person contravening this order shall be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, informed the order.