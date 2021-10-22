Mizoram : Zoram People’s Movement Promises To Bring Development & ‘Change’ In Political System

NET Web Desk

The working President of Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) K Sapdanga on Thursday asserted about its motive to bring a certain ‘change’ into the Mizoram politics, that have been striving to witness transformation since the reign of Congress or Mizo National Front (MNF).

These parties reigned the state for more than 30 years, but new ideologies and principles failed to emerge into the political system.

“We would not follow the policy of ‘monetary distribution’ in the name of development like them (MNF and Congress),” said Sapdanga.

Between 2008-2018, when Mizoram entered under the Congress regime, the party provided financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to eligible beneficiaries under New Land Use Policy (NLUP), which later merged with New Economic Development Policy (NEDP).

MNF, after coming to power in December 2018, also followed the same process.

According to K Sapdanga, this system of distribution stood to be the key cause of corruption, thereby bringing a severe impact on the political system of Mizoram.

“People have faith in ZPM. We will get many sympathy votes this time as well,” – added Sapdanga.

Besides, another ZPM leader Lalduhoma appealed the citizens to cast their vote in the upcoming Tuirial assembly by-poll. “No matter you belong to MNF or Congress, you can still help us to materialize our policy,” asserted Lalduhoma while addressing the media.

It is pertinent to note that about four candidates are contesting into the forthcoming by-polls, which is to be held in Mizoram on October 30, for the Tuirial Assembly Constituency.

These four candidates include – K Laldawngliana of MNF; Laltlanmawia of ZPM; K Laldinthara of BJP; and Chalrosanga Ralte from Congress.

According to Election Commission of India (ECI), the date of counting has been scheduled for November 2.