Nagaland : Newly-Elected NDPP Legislator Keoshu Yimchunger Sworn-In

NET Web Desk

S. Keoshu Yimchunger, the recently-announced candidate of National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) to contest into the forthcoming by-polls from Shamator-Chessore Assembly Constituency took oath of office on Thursday.

The new MLA was administered by Speaker Sharingain Longkumer, in Assembly Secretariat in Kohima.

The sworn-in ceremony was attended by several leaders of United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

It is pertinent to note that, on September 28, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates to hold by-elections in Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies of various states, including Nagaland.

The Assembly by-elections in the state will be conducted on October 30.